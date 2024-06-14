Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.65

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.65 and traded as high as $9.39. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 50,837 shares.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $188.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.74 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

