Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.65

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.65 and traded as high as $9.39. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 50,837 shares.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a market cap of $188.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.74 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 13.44%.
Institutional Trading of Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
