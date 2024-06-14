Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 352.6% from the May 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 3.5 %

CTTAY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.28. 115,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.1568 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th.

(Get Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.