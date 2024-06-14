Contour Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 606,800 BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 606,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,509,000. BILL makes up approximately 2.0% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Contour Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of BILL at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in BILL by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in BILL by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.34.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.21.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

