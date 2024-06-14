Contour Asset Management LLC Has $231.20 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 643,490 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 9.5% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Contour Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Oracle worth $231,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Invst LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $139.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $142.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average of $115.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

