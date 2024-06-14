Contour Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 274,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,000. Cognex makes up approximately 0.5% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Cognex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 17.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,962,000 after buying an additional 837,487 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,202,000 after buying an additional 262,003 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Cognex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,842,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,666,000 after buying an additional 31,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cognex by 10.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,386,000 after buying an additional 192,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cognex by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,862,000 after buying an additional 1,260,282 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 1.45. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.14 million. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

