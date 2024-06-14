Contrasting Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) & SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

SurgePays has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SurgePays and Koninklijke KPN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $137.14 million 0.55 $20.62 million $1.15 3.36 Koninklijke KPN $5.93 billion N/A $913.38 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays.

6.9% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays 12.93% 55.35% 35.53% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SurgePays and Koninklijke KPN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 1 1 0 2.50 Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A

SurgePays presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 146.11%. Given SurgePays’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Summary

SurgePays beats Koninklijke KPN on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. It also provides IT services, including cloud, workspace, and cybersecurity services; interconnect traffic, visitor roaming, and digital products; and NL-ix, an interconnect exchange, as well as sells handsets, peripheral equipment, and software licenses. In addition, the company offers virus and malware scanners; anti-virus licenses; 1Password, a password management tool; DNSSEC, a technology that prevents customers from being led to fake websites; KPN Veilig Netwerk Thuis, a smart network security; Censornet, which includes web security, cloud application security broker, email protection, and awareness training; SuperVision, which provides digital governance solutions for workspaces; and OneMonitoring to ensure early detection of cyber incidents. Further, it provides fiber networks; and IT services for integrating healthcare systems and optimizing communication between healthcare providers. The company distributes its products and services under the KPN, XS4ALL, Simyo, KPN Security, KPN Health, Solcon, Inspark, and KPN Partner Network brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke PTT Nederland NV and changed its name to Koninklijke KPN N.V. in June 1998. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

