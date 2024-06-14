Contrasting Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) & New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paramount Group and New York Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $742.79 million 1.36 -$259.74 million ($1.16) -4.01 New York Mortgage Trust $258.66 million 2.13 -$48.67 million ($1.85) -3.26

New York Mortgage Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Group. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New York Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Paramount Group pays out -12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New York Mortgage Trust pays out -43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. New York Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Paramount Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.6% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Paramount Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -33.85% -6.01% -3.09% New York Mortgage Trust -44.65% -2.60% -0.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Paramount Group and New York Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 2 2 1 0 1.80 New York Mortgage Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Paramount Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.60, indicating a potential downside of 1.08%. New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.45%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust beats Paramount Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Group

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Group, Inc. ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company also qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.