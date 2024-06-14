Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Given “Market Perform” Rating at William Blair

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.17.

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies stock opened at C$11.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$877.64 million, a PE ratio of -32.83, a P/E/G ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.90. Copperleaf Technologies has a twelve month low of C$4.94 and a twelve month high of C$11.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

