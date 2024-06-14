Corning (NYSE:GLW) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $38.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00.

Get Corning alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GLW. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.