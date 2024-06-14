Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $33.73 Average PT from Analysts

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTRA. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 88.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 283.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 209,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 154,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 112,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

