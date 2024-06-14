CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stock Position Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 213.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the period. CRH comprises about 0.5% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CRH were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CRH by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,017,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH opened at $79.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.15. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRH. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.28.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

