Critical Contrast: Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) vs. SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Outlook Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.98 million ($11.41) -0.67 SOPHiA GENETICS $62.37 million 5.07 -$78.98 million ($1.12) -4.32

Risk and Volatility

Outlook Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOPHiA GENETICS. SOPHiA GENETICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outlook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A -3,741.39% -167.29% SOPHiA GENETICS -113.71% -47.56% -35.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Outlook Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 2 0 3.00

Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $46.43, suggesting a potential upside of 506.07%. SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.29%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than SOPHiA GENETICS.

Summary

SOPHiA GENETICS beats Outlook Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with BioLexis Pte. Ltd. and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

