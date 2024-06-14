Critical Survey: Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) & ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of Metallus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of ArcelorMittal shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Metallus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of ArcelorMittal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Metallus and ArcelorMittal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metallus 0 0 0 0 N/A ArcelorMittal 0 3 1 0 2.25

Risk & Volatility

ArcelorMittal has a consensus target price of $30.30, suggesting a potential upside of 26.30%. Given ArcelorMittal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ArcelorMittal is more favorable than Metallus.

Metallus has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArcelorMittal has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Metallus and ArcelorMittal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metallus 5.81% 13.06% 8.19% ArcelorMittal 1.15% 8.29% 5.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metallus and ArcelorMittal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metallus $1.36 billion 0.69 $69.40 million $1.68 12.67 ArcelorMittal $68.28 billion 0.28 $919.00 million $0.89 26.96

ArcelorMittal has higher revenue and earnings than Metallus. Metallus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ArcelorMittal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Metallus beats ArcelorMittal on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc. manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications. It also provides custom-make precision steel components. It offers its products and services to the automotive, energy, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. The company was formerly known as TimkenSteel Corporation and changed its name to Metallus Inc. in February 2024. Metallus Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. The company also provides mining products, such as iron ore lumps, fines, concentrates, pellets, and sinter feeds; and coking coal. It sells its products to various customers in the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries through a centralized marketing organization, as well as distributors. The company has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Liberia, Mexico, South Africa, and Ukraine. ArcelorMittal S.A. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

