Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 8,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Croda International Stock Performance

Croda International stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Croda International has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11.

Croda International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

