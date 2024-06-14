CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Financial Review

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Dacotah Banks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossFirst Bankshares $244.98 million 2.55 $66.67 million $1.38 9.19 Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CrossFirst Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

56.3% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CrossFirst Bankshares and Dacotah Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossFirst Bankshares 0 1 3 0 2.75 Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

CrossFirst Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.07%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Risk & Volatility

CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossFirst Bankshares 14.37% 10.86% 1.01% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CrossFirst Bankshares beats Dacotah Banks on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards. It also provides deposit banking products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts; treasury management services; money market accounts; certificates of deposits; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking and international banking services, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and interest-bearing deposits, including transaction accounts. In addition, the company acquires brokered deposits, internet subscription certificates of deposit, and reciprocal deposits. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company serves its clients though branch network, as well as digital banking products. It has full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; checking, individual retirement, health savings, and money market accounts; and commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans; business, term, and small business administration loans, and other loans. In addition, the company provides credit, debit, and gift cards; mobile and online banking; auto, homeowner, health, and life insurance products; and estate, and trust services. Further, the company offers retirement planning, investment management, foundation, endowment, bill paying, charitable giving, and elder care services, as well as cash management services. Additionally, it provides offers operating lines of credit, state and federal programs, and equipment loans and leases. It also provides crop, homeowner, health, life, farm, and ranch insurance services; and farm and ranch management services. The company operates across various locations in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

