Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,460,000 shares, an increase of 1,980.3% from the May 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Crown ElectroKinetics Trading Down 13.2 %

Crown ElectroKinetics stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

