Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 479.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,701,000 after purchasing an additional 106,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,476 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,821,000 after purchasing an additional 69,830 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,990,000 after purchasing an additional 96,387 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $270.25 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

