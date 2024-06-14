Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Announces Earnings Results

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$27.26 million for the quarter. Currency Exchange International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 12.44%.
Currency Exchange International Price Performance
TSE:CXI opened at C$26.65 on Friday. Currency Exchange International has a one year low of C$19.12 and a one year high of C$27.07. The stock has a market cap of C$171.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.60.
