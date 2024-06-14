Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Announces Earnings Results

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$27.26 million for the quarter. Currency Exchange International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

TSE:CXI opened at C$26.65 on Friday. Currency Exchange International has a one year low of C$19.12 and a one year high of C$27.07. The stock has a market cap of C$171.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.60.

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

