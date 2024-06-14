D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.23

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 119455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.50 million, a P/E ratio of 196.20 and a beta of 2.68.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $413.93 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 0.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 290,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 63,390 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 246.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 251,132 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.