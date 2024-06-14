D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.23

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 119455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Down 12.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.50 million, a P/E ratio of 196.20 and a beta of 2.68.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $413.93 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 0.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.