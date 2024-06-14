DA Davidson Comments on Oracle Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oracle in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will earn $4.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.72. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oracle’s FY2026 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $139.74 on Friday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $142.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

