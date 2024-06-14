Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at KeyCorp

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRI. Bank of America raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.76.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $147.48 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 327,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,427,000 after buying an additional 47,915 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 846,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,553,000 after buying an additional 34,174 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

