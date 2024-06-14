Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $170.00 at TD Cowen

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $147.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.85. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $17,202,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 65,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.