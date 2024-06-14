Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given New $65.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
PLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.79.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
