Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given New $65.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.41.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.