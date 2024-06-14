Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $86.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLAY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,806. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 2.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 50.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,166,000 after acquiring an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,780 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,400,000 after acquiring an additional 43,621 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,971,000 after acquiring an additional 132,460 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $72,730,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

