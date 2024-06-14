David Baszucki Sells 166,666 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $5,853,309.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Baszucki sold 5,724 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $190,609.20.

On Tuesday, May 21st, David Baszucki sold 6,585 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $214,407.60.

On Monday, April 8th, David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $3,831,000.00.

On Monday, March 25th, David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $1,522,892.30.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.58. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

