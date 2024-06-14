DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Update

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 787.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get DBS Group alerts:

DBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $105.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.28. DBS Group has a one year low of $82.08 and a one year high of $110.10.

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.