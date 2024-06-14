Deborah Susan Stein Sells 1,650 Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,650 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total value of C$50,556.00.

ALA traded down C$0.66 on Friday, hitting C$30.06. 637,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,019. AltaGas Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$22.62 and a 52 week high of C$31.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.96.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

ALA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.00.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

