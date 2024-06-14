Decentraland (MANA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $55.79 Million

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $760.47 million and approximately $55.79 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Get Decentraland alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,908,319,865 tokens. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.