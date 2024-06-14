DEI Price Tops $0.0117 on Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $87.13 million and approximately $2.85 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00119227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008322 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

