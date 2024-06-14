Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.82

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.82 and last traded at $58.82, with a volume of 8018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

