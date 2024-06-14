Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up to $36.28

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.28, but opened at $37.01. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 393,628 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $526.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $5,410,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 93,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 61,320 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 24.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,623,000.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

