Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $364.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.98 million.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,572,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,685,000 after acquiring an additional 578,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,902,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $388,556,000 after purchasing an additional 523,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,067,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,808,000 after purchasing an additional 239,578 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,324,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,702,000 after buying an additional 233,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 61.22%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

