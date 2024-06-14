Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$125.80.

TSE DOL opened at C$121.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$106.64. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$84.19 and a 12 month high of C$129.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. In other news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,623 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,311. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

