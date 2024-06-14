Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$128.00 Price Target at CIBC

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$115.00 to C$128.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Dollarama from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$125.80.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$121.58 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$84.19 and a 1 year high of C$129.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$119.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$106.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01. In related news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. Insiders have sold a total of 69,623 shares of company stock worth $8,058,311 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

