Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$132.00 at National Bankshares

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$130.00 to C$132.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$125.80.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$121.58 on Thursday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$84.19 and a twelve month high of C$129.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$119.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$106.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

In other Dollarama news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. In other news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. Insiders have sold 69,623 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,311 in the last 90 days. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

