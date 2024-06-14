Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) & CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) Head-To-Head Review

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) and CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Domo and CXApp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 4 1 0 2.20 CXApp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Domo presently has a consensus target price of $10.20, indicating a potential upside of 54.78%. Given Domo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Domo is more favorable than CXApp.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $319.63 million 0.78 -$75.57 million ($2.10) -3.14 CXApp -$2.45 million -15.03 -$53.62 million N/A N/A

This table compares Domo and CXApp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CXApp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Domo.

Profitability

This table compares Domo and CXApp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -24.14% N/A -36.22% CXApp -791.55% -154.96% -114.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of CXApp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Domo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.1% of CXApp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Domo has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CXApp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Domo beats CXApp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domo

Domo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc. provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation. The company was formerly known as KINS Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to CXApp Inc. in March 2023. The company is based in Palo Alto, California.

