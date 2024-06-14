Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Trading 3% Higher

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.90. 430,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 723,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.79.

Dragonfly Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.76.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 50.04% and a negative return on equity of 114.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dragonfly Energy stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) by 174.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,230 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Dragonfly Energy worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

