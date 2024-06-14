DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 47,217 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,302.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,615,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 494,470 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after buying an additional 343,785 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,544,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,685,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,203,000 after buying an additional 86,608 shares in the last quarter.

EZU stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. 1,766,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.96.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

