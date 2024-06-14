DRW Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,689,000. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,025,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,368,000 after acquiring an additional 975,100 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,224.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,097,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,979 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 137,800 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.12. 559,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,981,442. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.06. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

