DRW Securities LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Enerplus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,182,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,156,000 after purchasing an additional 940,419 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 311.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 53,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 946,279 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 152,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Price Performance

NYSE ERF remained flat at $20.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Enerplus had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $362.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Sunday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.87.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

