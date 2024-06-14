DRW Securities LLC Purchases 30,000 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Range Resources alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,799,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 302,571.4% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,568,000 after acquiring an additional 90,028 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 23.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 456,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 87,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 11,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $408,667.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,571.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

View Our Latest Report on RRC

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $35.47. 58,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.