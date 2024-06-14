DRW Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.14. 180,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,285. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $113.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.