DRW Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HES stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.10. 201,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,639. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

