DRW Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 280.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,201 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,397,000 after buying an additional 207,547 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $16,349,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,219,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,861. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $36.34 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.