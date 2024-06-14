DRW Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $879.12. 297,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,931. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $885.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $784.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $715.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $835.52 billion, a PE ratio of 129.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.53.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,804 shares of company stock worth $462,119,714. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

