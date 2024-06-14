DRW Securities LLC Sells 36,348 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

DRW Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,348 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 0.1% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of ACWX stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.53. 183,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,567. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

