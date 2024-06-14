DRW Securities LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 552,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,596,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 380,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Price Performance

PR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. 710,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,471,795. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.