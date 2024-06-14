DRW Securities LLC Takes $2.23 Million Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Unconventional Investor LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 199,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 48,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,019. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $53.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

