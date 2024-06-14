DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 109,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 445,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 181,484 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 93,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

