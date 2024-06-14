DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Theory Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,675,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX remained flat at $33.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,209,848. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

